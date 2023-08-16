Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 9,500 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Primo Water by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 380,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,260,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

