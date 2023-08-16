Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

