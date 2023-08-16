Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 340,000 Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.41% of Societal CDMO worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCTL. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter worth about $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,363 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCTL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCTL

About Societal CDMO

(Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.