Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Head to Head Comparison

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Lithium & Boron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.52 $104.50 million ($0.20) -43.85 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and Lithium & Boron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 1 0 1.67 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.54, suggesting that its stock price is 1,754% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide -1.33% -2.46% -1.19% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

