Kurt R. Salvatori Sells 6,097 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CEIX opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

