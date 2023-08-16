Kyle Grayson Pisio Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$61.23 and a 52-week high of C$84.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.87.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.