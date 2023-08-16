Kyle Grayson Pisio Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$61.23 and a 52-week high of C$84.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.87.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.