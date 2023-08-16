Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lam Research worth $129,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 11,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

LRCX opened at $655.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

