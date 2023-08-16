Lam Research Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $26.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $655.83 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

