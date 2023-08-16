Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Up 1.6%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.