Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile



Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

