Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

