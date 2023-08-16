Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 850.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

