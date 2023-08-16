Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,459,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 7,380,909 shares.The stock last traded at $38.77 and had previously closed at $40.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

