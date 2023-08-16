Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 164,778 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42.

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $546.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $547.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $518.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.