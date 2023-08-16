Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 9.1%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.97. 52,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 260,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -1,375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

