Marathon Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 178,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,988% compared to the typical volume of 8,534 call options.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

