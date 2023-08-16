Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.