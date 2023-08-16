Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

