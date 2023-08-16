Maritza Gomez Montiel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

