MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.53.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

