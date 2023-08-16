Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $213,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

