Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $251,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 283.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

