Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,283,013.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,664 shares of company stock valued at $58,631,087. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $290.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.