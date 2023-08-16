Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.44 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.14-$1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,108,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

