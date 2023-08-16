MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EELV opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $776.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.