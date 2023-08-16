MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $214,427,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in AECOM by 467.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AECOM by 17,936.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 727,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.