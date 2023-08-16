MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile



Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

