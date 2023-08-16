MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

