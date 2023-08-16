MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 953 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Public Storage stock opened at $279.69 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.68.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.