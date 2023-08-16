MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 9,699 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 421,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

