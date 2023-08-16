MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Trading Down 1.5 %

ABB stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.