MGO One Seven LLC Has $308,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 79,430 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.