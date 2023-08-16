MGO One Seven LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Shares of EFX opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

