MGO One Seven LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $317.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.26 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

