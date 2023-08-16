MGO One Seven LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $279,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

