MGO One Seven LLC Invests $312,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 157,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

