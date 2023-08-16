MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $471,237.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,595. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

