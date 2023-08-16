MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

