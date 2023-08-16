MGO One Seven LLC Sells 272 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GTO stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.