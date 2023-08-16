MGO One Seven LLC Sells 44,414 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $64,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

