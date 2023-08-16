MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

