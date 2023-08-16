Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 1,471 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

