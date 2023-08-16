Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 1,201,440 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

MRTX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

