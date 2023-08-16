Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 1,201,440 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
MRTX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRTX
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mirati Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.