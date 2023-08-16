monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 540,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 783,959 shares.The stock last traded at $164.67 and had previously closed at $155.84.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.47.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

