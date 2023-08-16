Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.