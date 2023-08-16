Moody’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $332.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock worth $7,286,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

