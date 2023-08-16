M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.