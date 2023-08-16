National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW stock opened at C$38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 94.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company has a market cap of C$23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.