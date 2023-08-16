National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.43 EPS.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$284.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$285.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$305.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$243.18 and a twelve month high of C$336.00. The firm has a market cap of C$971.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

