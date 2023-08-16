National Bank Financial Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.